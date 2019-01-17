Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana from Friday night through Saturday night

1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting outside Texas church

Posted 10:03 pm, January 17, 2019, by

A woman died Thursday after a shooting in the parking lot of a Texas church northwest of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress on Thursday night after reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

When they arrived, they found two victims. One of them was dead and the other was wounded.

The second victim is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspects were in custody Thursday night.

Video footage from outside the church showed yellow police tape surrounding the building as worshippers talked with police.

Cypress is about 27 miles outside Houston and is considered one of the city’s largest suburbs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.