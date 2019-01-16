Zionsville Fit Body Bootcamp transforms bodies, lifestyles through time based training and team-oriented support

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– If you want to embark on a fitness journey but don’t know if you have the time, fitness ability or any understanding of what in the world “macros” are, Zionsville Fit Body Bootcamp might be the place for you.

Fit Body originally opened in 2012 in Carmel, but relocated a few years ago to their current location near 96th and Michigan Road, conveniently located just yards from the Hamilton and Marion county lines.

Here, it’s not just about transforming your body through a workout. It’s about transforming your whole life.

“It’s not that you don’t understand you should eat healthier and be more active. That’s not rocket science. It’s not reinventing the wheel, “said owner Josh Commons. “What we want to be able to help you do is create structure into your routine and help implement health and fitness into that.”

So how do you incorporate a fit and healthy lifestyle into your already busy schedule?

“The concept behind this really is time-based training… We want to help you get in, get out, get on with life,” said Commons.

That’s why the activity itself is just 30 minutes on weekdays and 45 minutes on Saturdays, designed to give you the best workout possible in that time frame.

“What it really comes down to is the number one currency in life is time, “Commons said. “And as coaches, we are trying to help you learn how to invest that time in the way that you get the best return on your investment.”

Workouts are packed with functional resistance training, which typically consists of a lot of body weight exercises intended to burn a lot of calories and help melt belly fat.

“Everyone does what they can with good form and good breathing at one station and then they rotate to the next station as a team so nobody’s picked last for kickball,” Commons said. “The key is being on the same team.”

But it’s not just about the workout.

“We’re going to teach you what’s called macro-based dieting—That’s just protein, fats and carbs,” he explained. “From there, [we teach how much and how often is the right balance for you.

What Zionsville Fit Body Bootcamp is most known for, is their popular 6 Week Challenge– which transforms your body and gives an opportunity to earn a discount on your membership.

“We teach you all the pieces in one place for being healthy and fit but we incentivize you to help push yourself, “ Commons said. “For every one pound that you lose during your challenge, you earn one dollar off your dues or for every 1 percent body fat you lose, you earn 4 dollars off.”

Commons says the average weight loss for challenge participants is 15-25 pounds but the record is 42 pounds.

“Most people by the end of their 6 Week Challenge [with] the earn as you burn program are paying like 12 bucks a class and that incorporates your personal training, your life coaching, your dietitian, the whole programming that we do,” he said.

Four Things You Need to Know About Zionsville Fit Body Bootcamp:

Zionsville Fit Body Bootcamp originally opened in 2012, but they relocated a few years ago to their current location at 4227 W. 96th Street. They have become most known for their popular 6 Week Challenge which helps transform participants bodies and lifestyles while also giving them an inventive to earn a discount on their membership. The average amount of weight lost during the 6 Week Challenge is 15-25 but the record is 42 pounds.

The classes are quick— just 30 minutes on weekdays and 45 minutes on Saturdays—and incorporates functional resistance training, which his designed to burn a lot of calories and help melt belly fat.

The whole mentality at Fit Body is focused around the “team”, no matter who you are or what fitness level you are at. And that starts with co-owners Josh Commons and his wife, Stephanie, who really the ultimate husband and wife team. However, since they are basically a mom-and pop owned business, they do limit their class sizes to 20 so sign up early!

Starting this year, they decided to do away with contracts. “What we do is memberships that you just have a month to month commitment and our membership rates start at $43 per week,” said Commons. But with their Earn as You Burn program, you will get a discount on your membership by hitting your goals. “For every one pound that you lose during your challenge, you earn one dollar off your dues or for every 1 percent body fat you lose, you earn 4 dollars off.”

Like any other fitness or health transformation, accountability is vital. That’s why Commons and his wife, Stephanie, have intentionally created a culture of support and a cultivated a team atmosphere both in and outside the gym itself.

“I feel like that’s what my mission is,” he said. “I want to be able to help people take back control of their health and fitness and not live in a world of frustration or doubt. But to actually have hope and belief and faith that they can actually crush their goals with a family behind them.”

For more information about Zionsville Fit Body Bootcamp, check out their website by clicking here. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

While in Zionsville, check out some of the area’s other popular hot spots for breaking a sweat: