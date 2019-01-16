Winter Weather Advisory means snow for Thursday morning

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Indiana from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday. Light snow will spread across central Indiana after 3 a.m.

A rain, freezing rain, snow mix will continue through the morning rush hour causing icy roads. We will see up to a one inch accumulation with higher amounts north of I-70 through the morning. Our wintry mix will change to rain as temperatures rise Thursday afternoon. Rain will continue for most of the day.

Friday will be a dry day before our next weather system arrives Saturday. Once again we’ll have a weekend with accumulating snow. Depending on the track of that weather system we may see rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snow moves in from the west by 4 a.m.

A rain, freezing rain, snow mix is likely for the morning rush hour.

The wintry mix changes to rain after 10 a.m.

Rain continues through Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow will fall during the morning rush hour.

Some accumulation is likely Thursday morning, heaviest north of I-70.

Highs will rise above freezing Thursday afternoon.

Accumulating snow is likely Saturday.

Snow will continue through Sunday.