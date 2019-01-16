Vandal gets rude awakening after trying to run over Kentucky snowman with tree trunk base

PETERSBURG, Ky. – A driver was dealt a healthy dose of karma when the person tried to topple a snowman with a vehicle on Monday.

Cody Lutz of Petersburg, Kentucky told WXIX that he, his fiancée Lucy and his soon-to-be sister-in-law decided to build a 9-foot-tall snowman in their front yard, using a large stump as a base to make it structurally sound. Turns out, the stump had a dual purpose.

When Lutz returned home from work, he said he found tire tracks through his yard, leading to the base of the snowman.

Lutz believes someone wanted to spoil his family’s winter fun by running over the snowman, but the driver got a rude awakening when the vehicle hit the stump.

“Instant karma!” Lutz said to WXIX. “It’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty.”

