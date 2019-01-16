test story 123

Posted 11:45 am, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, January 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MANBIJ, Syria — ISIS has claimed responsibility for a deadly explosion that killed U.S. service members in the Syrian city of Manbij on Wednesday.

U.S. service members were killed in the attack, according to a tweet from the spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition Operation Inherent Resolve.

“U.S. service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today. We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time,” the tweet said.

The coalition has not said how many service members were killed.

There were several reported casualties in the city a militia controlling the city and a UK-based monitoring group said Wednesday.

Related Story
Irvington man’s tools stolen, work truck has $20K in damages

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq agency said the attack in the northern city of Manbij was carried out by a suicide bomber with an explosive vest.

“An explosion in Manbij’s busy market street, initial reports of casualties,” spokesman of the Manbij military council Shervan Darwish wrote on Twitter.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least eight people were killed.

A spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve tweeted Wednesday that the coalition is “still gathering information” about the explosion.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

Related Story
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents

The attack comes less than a month after Trump announced that U.S. troops would withdraw from Syria. In making his announcement, Trump declared in a video released on Twitter: “We have won against ISIS. We’ve beaten them and we’ve beaten them badly. We’ve taken back the land and now it’s time for our troops to come back home.”

The U.S. has about 2,000 troops in Syria, with no specific date for their withdrawal. Last week, the U.S. began withdrawing some military ground equipment from Syria, according to an administration official with direct knowledge of the operation.

TRADEMARK AND COPYRIGHT 2019 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.