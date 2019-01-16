Take a look at this: Massive spinning ice disc is blowing minds

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”
A nearly perfect, spinning disc of ice formed in a Maine river.
The massive formation drew curious onlookers to the banks of the Presumpscot River.
According to a City of Westbrook official, the disc is roughly 100 yards in diameter and is spinning in a counter clockwise direction.
That same official captured breathtaking drone footage of the amazing sight.
Experts say discs can from in a slow-moving, rotating part of a river. The slow-moving water freezes faster than the more rapid surrounding water, which forms a circle of ice.
It’s a natural, but rare phenomenon.
—
An artist is using his talents to spread home in a wildfire-ravaged California town.
Shane Grammer, an artist for Disney, traveled from Los Angeles to Paradise with one goal — to leave a mark that would lift residents’ spirits.
The town of Paradise was almost completely destroyed by 2018’s Camp Wildfire.
Grammer’s first work there, a painting of a woman, quickly went viral.
He returned to spend a full week painting on charred chimneys, cars and other remains.
He wanted to do what he could to inspire those who are starting over.
“It’s kind of a stamp that life was here and life can continue to be here,” Grammer said.