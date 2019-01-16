Steve Carell, ‘Office’ producers reteam for ‘Space Force’ comedy

Posted 7:50 pm, January 16, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Steve Carell attends the "Welcome to Marwen" Screening & Conversation with Steve Carell at 92nd Street Y on December 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES  — Steve Carell is starring in a new workplace comedy that could be out of this world.

Netflix said Wednesday that Carell is re-teaming with “The Office” producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein on the series “Space Force.”

It’s about the people assigned to create a sixth branch of the armed services focused on space, the streaming service said.

The premise is grounded in reality: Last year, the Trump administration directed the Pentagon to form a Space Command aimed at the creation of a Space Force branch.

Carell and Daniels are the sitcom’s co-creators and will serve as executive producers along with Klein.

Daniels co-created NBC’s 2015-13 “The Office,” based on the original Ricky Gervais-Stephen Merchant U.K. mockumentary series.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.