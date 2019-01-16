× State police trooper injured when his squad car flips on northwest side of city

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper suffered minor injuries in a serious traffic accident late Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Glen Arms Rd., near W. 38th St. and N. High School Rd. The single-vehicle crash unfolded near the fenced entrance to Securcare Self Storage, where the trooper’s overturned car came to a rest. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was alert and conscious when he was transported to a local hospital.

At this time there are few details about what prompted the accident. An investigator on-scene said the crash was not the result of a police pursuit.