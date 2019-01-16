× Sharpsville man arrested after allegedly running naked while on acid

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A 22-year-old Sharpsville man was arrested last week after allegedly being found running naked outside while on acid.

Drake Ruelas is facing two charges after officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of CR S 600 W at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The caller stated a man with a beard and no shirt was banging and yelling at a door of a residence. Police checked the perimeter of the home and did not see anyone.

A short time later as officers were in the driveway of the residence, police said they noticed a completely naked man running full speed towards them.

Police placed Ruelas immediately into custody and said he was acting belligerent and appeared to be on an unknown substance.

Ruelas was sent to the hospital to be treated for various cuts before being booking into jail.

When police spoke with him at the hospital, they said Ruelas admitted to them that took a “hit of acid” earlier in the night and that he has no idea how he ended up naked.

Ruelas was charged with criminal mischief and public nudity, both misdemeanors.