Sharpsville man arrested after allegedly running naked while on acid

Posted 5:36 pm, January 16, 2019, by

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A 22-year-old Sharpsville man was arrested last week after allegedly being found running naked outside while on acid.

Drake Ruelas is facing two charges after officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of CR S 600 W at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The caller stated a man with a beard and no shirt was banging and yelling at a door of a residence. Police checked the perimeter of the home and did not see anyone.

A short time later as officers were in the driveway of the residence, police said they noticed a completely naked man running full speed towards them.

Police placed Ruelas immediately into custody and said he was acting belligerent and appeared to be on an unknown substance.

Ruelas was sent to the hospital to be treated for various cuts before being booking into jail.

When police spoke with him at the hospital, they said Ruelas admitted to them that took a “hit of acid” earlier in the night and that he has no idea how he ended up naked.

Ruelas was charged with criminal mischief and public nudity, both misdemeanors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.