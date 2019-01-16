× Santana to perform at Ruoff in August as part of ‘Supernatural Now’ tour

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana will perform in central Indiana in August—and he’s bringing the Doobie Brothers with him!

Santana, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy winner, will make a stop at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Aug. 9 as part of his “Supernatural Now” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 at LiveNation.com.

The three-month, 29-concert tour will mark two milestones from Santana’s career: the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking record Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his iconic performance at Woodstock.

Supernatural, released in 1999, won a record-tying nine Grammys and included the smash hits “Smooth” and “Maria Maria.” The album sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and topped the charts in more than a dozen countries.

Thirty years before Supernatural, Santana mesmerized the crowd at Woodstock with “Soul Sacrifice,” which is considered one of the highlights of the classic concert documentary.

The Grammy-winning Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums worldwide. Their hits include No. 1 singles “Black Water” (1974) and “What a Fool Believes” (1979), along with “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me” and “The Doctor.”

In all, the Doobie Brothers have tallied five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits in a career spanning five decades.