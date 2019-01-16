Irvington man’s tools stolen, work truck has $20K in damages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Irvington man who works as a carpenter to provide for his family just had his livelihood stolen.

Earlier this week we told you about Jody Niemantsverdriet. His box truck and all of the tools inside of it were stolen Saturday night.

The family later found the truck in a parking lot after someone in the community spotted it. They’re very thankful to have the truck back, but unfortunately all of the tools were stolen and the truck was vandalized.

They think there’s about $20,000 in damages.

Jody has worked diligently over the years to hone his carpentry craft, build his tool selection, and create a mobile work site so that he could provide for his family.

He says replacing the tools is going to require lots of time, lost earning time and resources they aren’t prepared for.

If you know who did this, please contact police. The family has set up a GoFundMe account.