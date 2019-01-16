× Indianapolis man not charged in intruder’s deadly shooting; burglary suspects facing murder charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Prosecutors said the man who fired at three burglary suspects last week, killing one, will not face criminal charges because the shooting is protected by Indiana’s self-defense statute, commonly referred to as the state’s stand-your-ground law.

But two suspects who survived the shooting Thursday — identified by police as brothers Benjamin Gardner, 47, and Kevin Lemaster, 40 — are now facing two counts of burglary and one count of felony murder under an Indiana law that allows prosecutors to charge a person with murder if someone is killed while he or she is committing or attempting to commit certain crimes.

Court documents filed Tuesday provide new details about the bizarre incident that began with the burglary of a vacant home and ended in the death of 38-year-old Rickey Cartmel, who police said was once Lemaster’s roommate.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday, when a 59-year-old woman reported a burglary at a home she owns in the 6400 block of Winslow Drive on the south-east side. That home, according to court documents, was recently sold with the closing date scheduled for Friday.

Police believe the suspects had burglarized the home earlier in the day and were returning to steal more items when the woman’s son confronted them.

