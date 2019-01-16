Icy Wednesday with more snow coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

There are icy spots all over central Indiana this morning, so drive cautiously. Highs will be above freezing just briefly Wednesday afternoon.

A wintry mix comes on Thursday. North of the city will get a dusting of snow while southern towns will only see rain. Indianapolis Metro will start off with snow and transition to rain mid-morning.

These are the forecast totals for Thursday's minor event. Snow will come on Saturday.

After the second snowstorm of the season comes an arctic blast! Frigid temperatures are expected both Sunday and Monday.