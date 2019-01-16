Click here for delays and closings

Icy Wednesday with more snow coming

Posted 8:04 am, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, January 16, 2019

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

There are icy spots all over central Indiana this morning, so drive cautiously.  Highs will be above freezing just briefly Wednesday afternoon.

A wintry mix comes on Thursday.  North of the city will get a dusting of snow while southern towns will only see rain.  Indianapolis Metro will start off with snow and transition to rain mid-morning.

These are the forecast totals for Thursday's minor event.  Snow will come on Saturday.

After the second snowstorm of the season comes an arctic blast!  Frigid temperatures are expected both Sunday and Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.