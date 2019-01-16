× Butler knocks off DePaul, 86-69

Butler rallied to a strong second half to knock off Big East foe DePaul on the road Wednesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. The 86-69 victory marked 19 straight wins in Chicago for the Bulldogs.

Butler trailed most of the first half, then went on a 17-0 run into the second half to secure the victory. The Dogs outscored the Blue Demons 51-29 in the second, sparked by a strong three-point attack. Sophomore Jordan Tucker, a Duke transfer, came off the bench to lead the Dogs with 19 points. Juniors Kamar Baldwin and Sean McDermott each added 17 points in the effort.

Butler improves to 2-3 in conference play with the win, and 11-7 on the season. Next up for the Dogs, back-to-back home games as they host St. John’s on Saturday. #22 Villanova visits Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday.