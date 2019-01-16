Bloomington Buffalo Wild Wings customers vaccinated after employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – More than 900 people took the warning from the Monroe County Health Department to get vaccinated for hepatitis A after an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bloomington was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month. The restaurant is located at 1350 W. Bloomfield Road.

For three days, the health department opened its doors and allowed customers of the restaurant to come get a vaccination. The department said people who ate at the restaurant between January 2 and January 6 could've been exposed to it.

"It’s very difficult to estimate how many people will really come out to follow up and what the numbers are to be. We’re very pleased with that turnout I think it is among the largest responses that state as seen at clinics like this," said Monroe County Health Department Administrator Penny Caudill.

Caudill said hepatitis A is more common than people think. The national outbreak has been going on for more than a year.

Since November 2017, the Indiana State Health Department has had 896 outbreak cases, 441 hospitalizations, and two deaths because of hepatitis A.

"The state normally would see like less than 20, so yes it’s been a huge increase. It’s part of that national outbreak," Caudill said.

The virus is preventable though a vaccination.

"The series is two shots, six months apart but with the first dose of vaccine it is estimated that you get 95% of effectiveness,” said Caudill. “This is a very effective vaccine."

Caudill thinks about 30 percent of the customers impacted came in to receive the vaccination. Some could’ve seen their own personal doctors.

Buffalo Wild Wings sent CBS4 this statement: