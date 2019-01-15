Police appeal for help in solving pair of Christmas arson cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a pair of arson cases from Christmas morning–and are asking for help in solving them.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Dec. 25 fires were intentionally set less than an hour apart. The first was reported around 3 a.m. at 1244 N. New Jersey St. The second was reported around 3:40 a.m. at 1446 N. Alabama.

IMPD said both fires were intentionally set using materials found on the porch. Both fires drove families from their homes, but no one was hurt. The New Jersey Street fire was contained to the porch. The Indianapolis Fire Department estimated the damage at $20,000.

IFD said the fire on Alabama Street spread quickly to an unoccupied home next door. Damage to both structures was estimated at $300,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.