IndyCar Series unveils NTT as new title sponsor

DETROIT, Mich. — The IndyCar series officially has a new title sponsor.

NTT, a global information technology services provider based in Japan, will be the new series sponsor.

IndyCar and NTT company officials announced the new multi-year partnership Tuesday afternoon at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

“We have a history with NTT through NTT DATA’s involvement in the sport with Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Hulman & Company president and CEO Mark Miles. “We know the partnership will help us attract the next generation of fans to what remains the most competitive racing program on the planet.”

NTT will also become the officiall technology partner of IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Brickyard 400.

IndyCar and NTT pledged to enhance racing fans’ experience through further development of the series’ mobile app and the use of NTT’s proprietary technology, Smart Platform.

“I think with how the two companies are going to work together, I think it’s going to be fantastic for branding, pushing it,” five-time series champion Scott Dixon said. “We have the greatest racing in the world and we’re going to be able to push it together.”

“A company that spends $4 billion in R&D a year, I think it has a lot to bring to the series,” said 2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan. “You know, it’s a lot of familiar faces. I have good friends at NTT, so I’m really excited for IndyCar. It shows how strong the series is.”

NTT companies generate over $106 billion in annual revenue globally.

Verizon Communications served as the series title sponsor for the last five seasons.

The new branding will debut at the series’ spring training test at the Circuit of the Americas in mid-February. The first race of the new season is the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10.