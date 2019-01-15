× New gym opening near Mass Ave combines rock climbing and beer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The area near the north end of Mass Ave. will soon have a one-stop shop for all of your rock-climbing, socializing and eating needs.

Oh, and beer-drinking.

The concept of North Mass Boulder, 1409 Roosevelt Ave., draws inspiration from similar gyms Seattle Bouldering Project and Austin Bouldering Project.

“What we find with millennials is that they want to get a workout in and have a beer and socialize, but they don’t have time to do both,” CEO Elliott Steward said. “What we’re offering is a product where people are subscribing to it, and they don’t even identify as climbers.”

Steward, 32, grew up in Indianapolis but has spent nearly a decade in Seattle as a self-described “full-time dad and adventurer.” For a number of years he has been a member of the “bouldering” gym there, and now he plans to move back to Indiana to open the 47,000-square-foot North Mass Boulder.

“I really wish this was available to me when I was growing up in Indianapolis,” he said. “This is truly a passion project for me. We wanted to build some place that we wanted to go to that would be good for the community.”

Working with developer Stenz Construction Co., Steward expects North Mass Boulder to open by the end of the year.

