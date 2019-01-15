I-74 closed near Jamestown due to deadly, multi-vehicle crash
Click here for delays and closings

Michigan man who abducted, assaulted, strangled woman gets life in prison

Posted 9:40 am, January 15, 2019, by

Carleous Clay

CHICAGO (AP) — A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after burglarizing her suburban Chicago home has been sentenced to life in prison.

In addition to the life sentence, Carleous Clay received an additional 10-year term for attempting to take a prison caseworker hostage inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

In a July plea agreement, Clay of Holland, Michigan admitted he broke into a Lansing, Illinois, home in September 2015 and stole several items. When he returned later that night to steal more items the woman was home. Clay kidnapped the woman and drove her to Munster, Indiana, where he withdrew $140 from her bank account, then sexually assaulted her. Clay later strangled the woman and tried to set her on fire.

Prosecutors say the woman survived but suffered permanent injuries. She must now use a wheelchair, she’s physically disfigured, and she’s legally blind. She was hospitalized for months and underwent numerous surgeries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.