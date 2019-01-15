× Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Michigan and Pennsylvania, which is by the Indiana World War Memorial, on the report of a person shot.

When IMPD arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have a person in custody and say there is not a threat in the area.

By the way that person reacted to the news, IMPD believes they knew each other in some way.

We will update once this story once more information becomes available.