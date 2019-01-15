× Indianapolis man gets 110 years in 2017 double-slaying

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who was apprehended in Texas after fleeing charges in a double-killing has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.

A Marion County judge sentenced 50-year-old Mingo Thames on Monday in the killings of Darrell Miller and James Clark. A jury had convicted Thames in December of two counts of murder in the fatal shootings.

After the April 2017 killings, investigators tracked Thames to San Francisco before U.S. Marshals apprehended him in September 2017 in El Paso, Texas .

Authorities believed Thames was traveling the country with an Imperial County, California-based church outreach group that authorities tracked to El Paso.

A second defendant, Maurice Turentine, is also charged for his alleged role in the killings. Turentine’s double-murder trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 25.