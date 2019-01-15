Multiple vehicles involved in crash on NB I-65 at 71st St, backup starting to build on Indy’s NW side
Hazy and icy start to the morning

Posted 6:28 am, January 15, 2019

Yesterday was colder and with lower visibility, but today is still chilly and hazy.  Muncie is again lowest on the visibility map so drive cautiously.

Temperatures will be below freezing all morning.

We will only be above freezing for a couple hours today. A few flurries and rain drops are possible, so watch out for icing areas.

Wednesday will be pretty much a repeat with seasonably cold temperatures and a few flurries.

A wintry mix will fall on Thursday.  Areas north will be all snow (totals look low at this point) and rain south.  Accumulating snow is expected Saturday.

Temperatures will take quite a tumble Sunday and beyond.

