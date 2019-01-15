Greenfield artist creates bald eagle snow sculpture

GREENFIELD, Ind.– It might make the streets slick, but snow is good for one more thing: sculpting.

At least if you’re a professional, like Rick Horton. On Facebook, he’s known as “The Snow Artist” and Horton says he’s been making these pieces since 1997.

Every time we get a big winter storm, he’s quick to get to work on his next masterpiece.

This year, he created a bald eagle in his front yard. In the past, he’s sculpted Minions and a massive sleeping cat.

“It’s great. People come out and smile and see it and forget about their troubles,” said Horton. A lot of people will tell me – this is the only reason we look forward to winter time.”

He dedicated the bald eagle to workers who aren’t receiving paychecks right now due to the government shutdown.

“It represents America and America has to be strong and I also chose it because Greenfield has a pair of our own bald eagles around here,” he said.

If you want to check out his work, you can find him on State Road 9 just south of the courthouse. You can also check out his Facebook page here.