Former IMS executive found dead under suspicious circumstances in Florida home

WINTER PARK, Fla.– A former Indianapolis Motor Speedway executive was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his Florida home, Autoweek reports.

Michael Redlick, 65, was found dead in his home in the 1200 block of Temple Drive Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have reason to believe the death was not natural, according to Autoweek.

He worked for IMS from 2011 to 2013, and served as former senior vice president, chief sales officer and chief marketing officer. Before that, he was VP of business development for the San Francisco 49ers.

His most recent position was with DeVos Sport Business Management at the University of Central Florida, where he was director of external affairs.

“We were deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of Michael’s passing. Mike and his family are in our thoughts and prayers,” Richard Lapchick, chair of the DeVos Sport Business Management Program, told ClickOrlando.com. “He was our colleague and our friend and a mentor to many of our students here in the DeVos Sport Business Management program at UCF. He will be greatly missed.”

No arrests have been made in connection to his death.

Redlick’s bio on the UCF website shows he is survived by his wife, Danielle, his daughter, Jadyn and his son, Sawyer.

CBS4 has reached out to IMS for a statement.