Fog, freezing rain, sleet and snow over the next 48 hours

We’ll have cloudy skies with drizzle and flurries Wednesday before a freezing rain/snow mix develops Wednesday night. The wintry mix will continue through the morning rush hour causing icy roads before changing to rain as temperatures rise Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be a dry day before our next weather system arrives Saturday. Once again we’ll have a weekend with accumulating snow. Depending on the track of that weather system we may see rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will not be as cold overnight.

Drizzle and flurries are likely Wednesday.

Highs will be above average Wednesday.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow will develop Thursday morning.

The wintry mix will change to rain after lunchtime.

Rain will continue Thursday afternoon.

Snow is likely Saturday.

Snow will continue through Sunday.

Much colder air will be with us this week.