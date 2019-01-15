× Federal employees finding second jobs during government shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tuesday marks day 24 of the partial government shutdown and federal workers are struggling to pay the bills. So in the meantime, many are looking for second jobs.

Angie Lofton’s job at US Customs and Border Protection in Indianapolis was put on hold as President Trump demanded funding for a border wall. After weeks with no work, Lofton began driving for Uber Eats and Lyft.

“I have two mortgages I am responsible for and I just knew I wasn’t going to survive much more,” she said.

It’s a side hustle she was not planning for. She drives nearly 40 hours a week and earns a few hundred dollars that will help pay for groceries and utilities.

“The good thing is because it is a federal shutdown they cannot foreclose on my house,” Lofton said.

It’s been frustrating but she considers herself lucky. Her job is considered non-essential while thousands of other federal workers are still working without pay.

“I am not broke or devastated yet but you know if they keep going at this much longer, a lot of people will be broke,” she said.

Her plan is to keep taking rides even after she returns to her government job. She hopes to make enough to retire early and avoid another shutdown.

“I was going to go government because it’s secure, it’s a secure job. I have never felt so uncertain in all my life,” Lofton said.