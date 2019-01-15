× Edwards scores 19 points to lead Purdue over Rutgers 89-54

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Purdue to an 89-54 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Trevion Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Sasha Stefanovic added 14 points for the Boilermakers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) who have won five of their last six.

Montez Mathis scored 19 points, Shaq Carter had 10 points and seven rebounds and Geo Baker had 10 points and five rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-5) played their second straight game without leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi. He was out again with a knee injury suffered against Ohio State last week.

After a 9-0 run before halftime, Purdue scored nine straight points — two 3-pointers by Ryan Cline and another by Edwards — early in the second half to pull away for good.

Cline’s 3-pointer with 17:48 remaining put the Boilermakers ahead 49-32, but Purdue led by as many as 40 (83-43) when Aaron Wheeler made two free throws with 4:51 to play.

Mathis scored late in the first half to cut Purdue’s lead to 31-27, but the Boilers scored nine straight and led 40-27 after a steal and fast-break layup by Edwards with 48 seconds remaining in the half.

Purdue led Rutgers 40-30 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: A week after stunning a ranked Ohio State team 64-61, the Scarlet Knights stayed with Purdue for much of the first half. But playing without Omoruyi, who averaged 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in the first 14 games, took its toll. Freshman guard Caleb McConnell, however, was back in the lineup after leaving early with an injury at Minnesota.

Purdue: The Boilermakers continue to be dominant at home and move to 8-0 in home games this season. They’re dominant against Rutgers at home, too. The Boilers have won the last three meetings in West Lafayette against Rutgers by a combined 85 points.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Northwestern on Friday.

Purdue: Hosts No. 25 Indiana on Saturday.