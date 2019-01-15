× Colts’ Andrew Luck named to Pro Bowl for 4th time in career

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s comeback season includes a return to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced Tuesday Luck is replacing Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who pulled out of the game with an injury. The Pro Bowl is Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla.

The Pro Bowl is the latest honor for Luck, who missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder. Also Tuesday, he was named the Sporting News’ Comeback Player of the Year.

Luck joins tight end Eric Ebron and rookie guard Quenton Nelson for the NFL’s all-star game. The Colts have had at least two Pro Bowl players in every season since 1999.

It marks Luck’s fourth Pro Bowl selection – he was cited in each of his first three seasons – and comes on the heels of a solid 2018. He finished with 39 touchdowns passes, second in the NFL to Patrick Mahomes’ 50, and 4,593 yards. He set career bests with 430 completions, 639 attempts, a 67.3 completion percentage and 98.7 passer rating.

Leonard, Nelson honored

Nelson and fellow rookie Darius Leonard were recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America Tuesday.

Leonard, who led the NFL and set a team record with 163 tackles, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Nelson was named first-team All-NFL.

The Colts were the only team to have three players selected to PFWA’s All-Rookie team: Leonard, Nelson and offensive tackle Braden Smith.