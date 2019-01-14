× Woman dies following crash on I-74 in Shelbyville

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Westbound I-74 was closed Monday evening for three hours after a woman was killed in an accident.

Just after 5 p.m., authorities were dispatched to westbound I-74 near the SR 9 exit on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police determined a white Mazda, driven by Katherine Stratton, 54, of Indianapolis, rear-ended a semi that slowed down for traffic.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is currently pending due to toxicology reports.