× New Mass Ave. spot specializes in sausages, hand-pattied burgers and canned craft beer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Mass Ave. and Delaware Street crossroads becomes a trifecta of tacos, fried chicken and burgers when the owners of Bakersfield (tacos) and The Eagle (fried chicken) unveil their burger, sausage and canned craft beer place Krueger’s Tavern.

After a weekend of private tasting events, Krueger’s opens at 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at 323 N. Delaware St. we’ve yet to sample the food, but got a peek a some of the menu during a pre-opening staff meeting.

The 150-seat Krueger’s specializes in ground meats, including sausages stuffed in-house, giant meatballs and hand-pattied burgers, good bar food when you’re watching a game on one of Kruger’s five televisions.

Krueger’s signature burger, two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and Dijonnaise is a nod to the Big Mac.

Krueger’s is from the Cincinnati-based restaurant group Thunderdome. Cincinnati Magazine has named Kruger’s beet and brown rice vegetarian burger one of that city’s best meatless burgers. It comes with provolone, pesto mayonnaise, mixed greens and pickles on a challah bun.

Read the full story from our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.