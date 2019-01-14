Myles Turner receives custom Pacers jersey from women in Kenya

Posted 7:52 pm, January 14, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Despite missing a few games recently with injuries, two women in Kenya gave Myles Turner a reason to smile with a thoughtful gift.

On Sunday night, he took to Twitter to show it off. He said two women in Kenya stitched him his own #33 Pacers jersey, complete with custom colors.

To show his gratitude, Turner has partnered with Underdogs United. The organization’s mission is that every child has the right to safe drinking water.

They raise funds by giving fans the ability to bid on and purchase signed jerseys from athletes all over the world.

To bid on Turner’s autographed jersey, click here.

