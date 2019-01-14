× Legendary rock group The Who making May stop in central Indiana for 2019 tour

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Legendary rock band The Who will make a stop in Indianapolis this year as part of the band’s North American tour.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend are set to play at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, May 18, 2019 as part of the 29-city tour.

The tour kicks off on May 7 with a show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps up its first leg on June 1 in Toronto. Fall dates will launch on Sept. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and conclude on Oct. 23 in Edmonton.

The lineup will include familiar players like guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey. Some of the best orchestras from the U.S. and Canada will accompany them. The group will release its first album of new songs in 13 years later in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 at LiveNation.com.

The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. Every pair of tickets purchased online includes a code redeemable for a CD copy of The Who’s forthcoming album. The offer is available to U.S. and Canada customers only and not valid for tickets purchased via resale. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold for the MOVING ON! TOUR will benefit Teen Cancer America.

The tour is the band’s first return to the states since its 2017 Las Vegas residency. That same year, The Who performed a limited number of shows following the 2016 rescheduled leg of its 50th anniversary celebration.

Inducted in to the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with hits including “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Pinball Wizard,” Who Are You,” and, “You Better You Bet.”

The Who also earned the 2008 Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first rock band to receive the prestigious award.