Indiana bill would outlaw smoking while a child is in your car
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new bill aimed at curbing smoking could make it illegal to light up if there’s a young child in your car.
Senate Bill No. 34, authored by State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-District 31) and State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-District 3), would make smoking in a car with a child under the age of six a Class B infraction punishable by a $1,000 fine.
A third offense in the same 12-month period would result in a Class A infraction and a $10,000 fine.
The bill is intended to protect the health of Hoosier youth. It was introduced on Jan. 3, 2019, and referred to the Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.