Have fun in heated igloos in Hamilton County

Posted 10:04 am, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, January 14, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – If you’ve ever wanted to hang out in an igloo, head to Hamilton County!

Carmel set up several heated igloos this weekend at the Center Green during the second annual Festival of Ice.

The igloos will stay up until March 10. They are free to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

Another Hamilton County hot spot also has heated igloos. You can rent an igloo at Urban Vines Winery and Brewery for $10 an hour. Make a reservation Thursday through Sunday by calling the winery at 317-763-0678.

