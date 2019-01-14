Cold and quiet for a few days; more snow by weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

That weekend snow sure put a dent in our snow deficit. Before the weekend we had recorded less than an inch so far this season in Indy, but now we're over 7 inches. This is the fifth year in a row we've had a slow start to the snow season.

Here are some of the highest snow totals from this weekend's storm. Our Weather Authority meteorologists were all impressed that our highest numbers were north of Indy.

Now we're on to our Monday. It's a cold start for all, but some are worse off than others. Cicero and Noblesville have both dropped into the single digits.

You can see the low temps are where we've seen clearing. The clouds acted like a blanket and kept heat at the surface toward Connersville and Spencer.

Highs should be in the mid 30s this time of year, but we'll actually only hit the upper 20s today. We will get some sunshine!

Clouds thicken for Tuesday and they'll bring with them flurries. A dusting is possible, so slick spots are anticipated.

A wintry mix will roll through on Thursday. At this point I anticipate that being mostly rain. Accumulating snow is again possible on Saturday.