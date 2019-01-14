× Ariana Grande’s concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse rescheduled for June 29

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Ariana Grande fans will have to wait a little longer to see her in concert.

Organizers announced that Grande’s performance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for June 29, 2019. The concert was originally set for April 12.

Fans who bought tickets for the April 12 date don’t have to worry, though, because their tickets will be honored for the new concert date. Tickets are now available for the June 29 show at Tickermaster.com, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

The rescheduling of the Indianapolis concert isn’t the only change for Grande’s upcoming North American The Sweetener World Tour. Grande also rescheduled dates in Chicago, Columbus, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver and Salt Lake City that were initially scheduled for April. Two concerts—Omaha and Raleigh—have been canceled, with full refunds available for those who bought tickets.

Grande also added a May 11 date in Las Vegas. Her tour will kick of March 18 in Albany, New York, and make stops 50 cities across North America.

Grande had a big 2018. She was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year and received a pair of Grammy nominations in the categories of “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her latest album Sweetener and “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “God Is a Woman.”