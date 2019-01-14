× A cold week ahead for Central Indiana

Central Indiana completed a four week long streak of days with warmer than average high temperatures, now we’ve gone the other way. For the past five days high temperatures have been below average and that trend will continue for most of this week.

We’ll have clouds and flurries Tuesday and Wednesday before a freezing rain/snow mix changes to rain as temperatures rise Thursday.

Friday will be a dry day before our next weather system arrives Saturday. Once again we’ll have a weekend with accumulating snow. Depending on the track of that weather system we may see rain and snow showers.

Our seasonal snow deficit is now under four inches.

Our cold streak has now reached 5 consecutive days.

Much colder air will be with us this week.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight and temperatures will begin rising after Midnight.

Highs will rise into the 30s Tuesday.

Snow is likely Saturday.

Snow will continue through Sunday.