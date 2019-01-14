8 children, 2 adults hurt in car accident on west side

Posted 6:42 pm, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, January 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities said ten people were injured, but none seriously, in a west side car crash Monday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Plainfield Avenue.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said a total of 8 children and 2 adults were transported to Methodist and Riley Hospitals in what it described as a “mass casualty” accident.

IMPD says the 2 vehicles involved in the crash were traveling in opposite directions when one crossed the center line and struck the other.

