40,000 pounds of liquid chocolate spills onto Arizona interstate

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A tanker full of liquid chocolate rolled over on I-40 Monday, causing it to spill out over the roadway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 211, east of Flagstaff.

The tanker was carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate (about 3,500 gallons) of liquid chocolate that was being kept at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, DPS said in a tweet after reviewing the bill of lading.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, and all westbound lanes were blocked before reopening to traffic after 1 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tanker to roll over.

