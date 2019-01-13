Click here for delays and closings

Two alarm fire damages northwest side apartment

Posted 10:12 pm, January 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47PM, January 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS–Firefighters from five area fire departments battled a two-alarm fire at the Island Club Apartments Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in a three story apartment building in the 7600 block of Island Club Drive.  The first engine on the scene reported flames through the roof.  Crews battled heavy fire at the rear and up the back side of the building.  Fire spread throughout the attic.

Multiple people were safely evacuated from the burning structure.  Officials estimate 30 people were displaced.

A second alarm was sounded and additional fire crews responded from Speedway, Pike Township, Indianapolis Fire and Brownsburg to assist Wayne Township firefighters.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine how the fire started.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

