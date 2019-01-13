× Storm Warning ends, but travel remains troublesome

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A massive weekend winter snowstorm that blanketed several Midwest states including Indiana was finally over Sunday morning, but area roadways remained troublesome for travel.

The National Weather Service said 7.2 inches of snow had officially fallen at the agency’s office in Indianapolis when the Winter Storm Warning, that had been in effect since late Friday night, expired at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said light snow was still possible through early afternoon on Sunday, and there were numerous reports of slick roadways around the area due to additional snow that had fallen overnight and early Sunday.

Those slick road conditions caused yet another semi-truck to jackknife Sunday morning along Interstate 65 southbound at 71st Street in Indianapolis – and it resulted in a milk tanker overturning at Tipton.

SR 28 was closed Sunday morning, between 200 S and West Jefferson, in the curve near the state highway garage. Authorities said the milk would have to be removed from the tanker before it could be set right and pulled out of the ditch.

Travel advisories were still in effect Sunday for Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Johnson and Shelby counties. Meantime, Clinton County issued a new travel advisory as of Sunday at 8 a.m. that officials said would be in effect “until further notice.” A travel advisory means there are no travel restrictions, but caution is urged when traveling.

The Indiana State Police said there were also more slide-offs reported Sunday morning along I-65 in Bartholomew and Jackson counties. Troopers urged motorists to “use extreme caution.”

On Saturday, troopers said at least one person was killed in over 100 crashes and slide-offs that occurred in the region. The deadly wreck happened along Interstate 70 near Greenfield – and forced the closure of the interstate for a portion of the day.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Lafayette were also closed for hours Saturday after a semi-truck jackknifed around noon along the snow-covered highway. It took crews until early evening to get that crash site cleaned up.

In Indianapolis, Department of Public Works snow removal crews continued working in 12-hour rotating shifts on Sunday. About 70 to 80 trucks were out to salt and plow, and a DPW spokesperson said those crews were giving extra attention to bridges and overpasses. Crews reported using thousands of tons of salt during the storm and its’ aftermath.