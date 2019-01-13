INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The partial government shutdown is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. On Saturday, the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists protested at the Indianapolis International Airport. The group consists of 11,000 furloughed workers who want to get back to work. Furloughed government employees missed their first paychecks on Friday.
Professional Aviation Safety Specialists protest government shutdown
