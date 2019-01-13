Click here for delays and closings

Police trying to find crime scene after woman dies at hospital from shooting

Posted 4:38 pm, January 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are trying to find a crime scene Sunday after a woman died at the hospital. Police say she died as a result of a shooting.

Just after 3 p.m., the woman was dropped off at Eskenazi. IMPD confirms she has died as a result of her injuries and they are treating it as a homicide.

At this time, IMPD officers do not know where the victim was shot.

As detectives work to establish the crime scene, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 if you have information.

