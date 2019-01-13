Click here for delays and closings

Indiana city replacing problematic school bus cameras

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An Indiana school district is buying new cameras to try to help police catch drivers who fail to stop for buses.

The South Bend district put cameras on 52 buses in 2017, but the video wasn’t effective, partly because of its low resolution. The South Bend Tribune reports the district is buying new cameras for 209 buses. The video has higher resolution and should be more valuable for law enforcement agencies.

Indiana school districts have been talking about adding cameras to buses since three children were fatally struck in October while crossing a northern Indiana highway to get to their bus.

