IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How long will the partial government shutdown last before a deal can finally be reached? And what are the Indiana implications with the shutdown now stretching into its fourth week?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Robin Winston discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on the government shutdown.

POLL: How long will the #GovernmentShutdown last? When do you think it finally gets resolved? Join us for the latest Sunday morning on @FOX59 @CBS4Indy — IN Focus (@INFocusIndiana) January 12, 2019

On this week's edition of IN Focus, our panel also discusses this week's developments at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiling his budget proposal ahead of next week's State of the State address.

Among the notable items included in the governor's two-year budget proposal are more money for DCS, added funds for school safety, and money to increase teacher pay.

According to officials, the governor proposes giving DCS about $965.3 million each year for the next two years. The struggling agency was at the center of a report which recommended added funding in order to fix some of the problems it is facing.

The state also proposed to fully fund its Medicaid programs for the next two years, along with an additional $20 million going to augment teacher salaries. They’re proposing an additional $14 million set aside for school safety improvements, which is separate from the standard K-12 funding.