IN Focus: Hollingsworth on shutdown, term limit proposal

WASHINGTON - Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing the ongoing government shutdown and his proposal to institute term limits for members of Congress.

“In the chaos and dysfunction in Washington, the interests and livelihoods of Hoosiers – and all Americans – are coming second to the self-interests, social media followings, and financial futures of far too many Members of Congress,” Hollingsworth told The Hill in a recent statement.

“The hardworking men and women who sent us here to represent them in Washington deserve a government that puts them, their families, their businesses, and their futures first.”

In the video above, Hollingsworth also discusses the President's call for a border wall, and the ongoing government shutdown crippling Congress as the new year gets started.