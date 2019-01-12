Click here for delays and closings

Teen dies after Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Morgan County killed a Martinsville teen on Thursday.

At 5:30 p.m., a 2007 Freightliner Semi Tractor Trailer driven by 35-year-old Beau Siler was traveling northbound on State Route 37. As he approached the intersection at State Route 44, he hit a 2004 Chevy Blazer traveling westbound. Martinsville 19-year-old Wyatt Saylor was driving the Blazer. State police say Saylor had a green light. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Saylor had the right of way, but the crash is still under investigation. Police haven’t made any arrests.

