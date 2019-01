× State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Dearborn County,

Just after 3 p.m., ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, with the Versailles District, tweeted about the shooting on Five Point Road.

Police say a suspect passed away as a result of the shooting and all officers are okay.

ISP will be releasing more information at a later date.