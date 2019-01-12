× Snowfall causes trouble for Hoosiers on the road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The snow has caused major problems across central Indiana. Indiana State Police say since 4am they’ve responded to 121 crashes and 34 slide-offs. 10 crashes resulted in injuries and 1 crash on I-70 in Greenfield was deadly.

State police say the roads are dangerous and they will continue to be dangerous over the night. They’re urging everyone to stay home if they can. “The roads are in bad shape. People are not heeding the warnings. They are getting out and about even those that don’t necessarily need to,” Sgt. John Perrine said.

Sgt. Perrine says many drivers have been driving recklessly and some have no regard for anyone else on the road. “We do everything we can to prevent those kinds of things, but we just can’t. We can’t drive the car for them. They make the choices to drive the way they do and because of that we end with more than 100 crashes and people getting seriously hurt or killed,” Sgt. Perrine said.

With many Hoosiers still braving the roads, they had to clear a path to get out of their homes. Some hired plow trucks to help them finish the job. Chris Cooke works with Plowz and Mowz.

“They’re like an Uber for snow removal and lawn mowing service,” Chris Cooke said.

Finally, after a season of no snow customers are calling for help. Cooke said the number of calls has been low today, but he’s already starting to get booked for Sunday. Plowing isn’t Cooke’s primary source of income. He also runs a business called “2 Dads Handyman Services”.

State police want to remind drivers even after the snow stops the danger of the roads will continue. “This isn’t a joke. People are hurt, getting hurt, people are losing their lives, and they are crashing,” Sgt. Perrine said.

State police say if you do have to drive on the roads give yourself enough time to get to your destination and be careful.

For more information on Plowz and Mowz click here.