Near southeast side shooting leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning on the near southeast side.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Minnesota St. on the report of a person shot.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

At this time, there’s no information available if anyone is in custody.

If you saw something, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.